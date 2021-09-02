Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,361 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -198.09 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $188.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

