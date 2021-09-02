Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $39.91 on Monday. Avantor has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.