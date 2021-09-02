Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.Avaya also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.660-$0.780 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Avaya has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

