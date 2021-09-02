Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $226.14 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

