Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $128.79. 36,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

