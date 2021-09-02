Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 152,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.21. The company has a market cap of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

