Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 144 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock worth $22,964,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

