Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 382,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,647. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.