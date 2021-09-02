Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $176,120.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

