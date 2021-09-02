Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $49.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Sidoti began coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $48.21 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.