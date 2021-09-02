AXPR Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. AXPR has a market cap of $3.76 million and $265,329.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00136380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.90 or 0.00821648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00047998 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

