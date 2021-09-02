Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 2,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 627,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley lowered Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The stock has a market cap of $994.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,367,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 104,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

