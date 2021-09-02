B. Riley Boosts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $82.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock worth $5,446,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 129,682 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 58,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

