Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.