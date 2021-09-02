Banano Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and $254,047.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00065321 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156297 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,276 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,032 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

