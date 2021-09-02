Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BANC. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.69.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $901.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 172.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Banc of California by 164.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Banc of California by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.