Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.62. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 5,560 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $861.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.