Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

