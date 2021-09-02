Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

NYSE APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

