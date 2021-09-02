Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 836.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares worth $16,054,854. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $565.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.85. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $221.55 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

