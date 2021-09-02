Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,046 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

