Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 180,912 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180,912 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $3,018,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 131.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,335,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

