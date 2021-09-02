Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Announces Dividend of $0.55

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41.

BKKLY stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DBS Vickers raised shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lowered shares of Bangkok Bank Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.