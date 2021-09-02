Bank of America Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $120.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $97.97 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

