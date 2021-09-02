Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

