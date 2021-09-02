Barber Financial Group Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3,316.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

