Barclays Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €110.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €117.27 ($137.96).

Shares of SY1 opened at €120.60 ($141.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.45. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

