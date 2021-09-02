Barclays Increases Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €71.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

COVTY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. 6,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

