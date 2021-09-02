Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,753,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,895,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

