Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 1.00% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

