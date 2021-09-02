Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.87. 478,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

