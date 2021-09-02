Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 280.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.05. 5,306,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.