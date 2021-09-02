Baron Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.66. 59,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.44 and its 200-day moving average is $306.10. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

