Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 21.90 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 719.60 ($9.40) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

