Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BAYRY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 396,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

