Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
BAYRY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 396,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
