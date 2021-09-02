Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 26,626 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,733 shares of company stock worth $1,792,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ST stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $64.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

