Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 45,018 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after buying an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 35.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

