Bbva USA Invests $1.49 Million in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $83,787,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Syneos Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Syneos Health by 39.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 734,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,211 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

