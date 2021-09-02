Bbva USA Invests $1.93 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,576 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 155,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.82. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

