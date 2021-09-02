Bbva USA Invests $2.12 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 731,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $19,814,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

