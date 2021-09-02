Bbva USA Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 554,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

