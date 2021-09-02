Bbva USA Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bbva USA bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 280,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,730,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.70. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

