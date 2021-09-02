Bbva USA Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $304.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.51 and its 200 day moving average is $268.28. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $171.18 and a twelve month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

