BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.482-$2.605 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.55 billion.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

