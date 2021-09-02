BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BCJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,867. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

