BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the software’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,627,730. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALTR remained flat at $$75.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

