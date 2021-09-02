BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $41.59.

