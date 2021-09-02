BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 315,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 199,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $108.54. 11,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,285. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

