BCJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 90,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

