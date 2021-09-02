Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BZLYF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

